31 de julho: as imagens do dia

- Crianças brincam em gangorra instalada em muro que separa México e Estados Unidos
View this post on Instagram
Os arquitetos Ronald Rael (@rrael) e Virginia San Fratello instalaram gangorras cor-de-rosa em muro entre o Mexico e os EUA para que crianças dos dois lados da fronteira pudessem brincar. A instalação do brinquedo com "dupla nacionalidade" foi descrita no livro 'Borderwall as Architecture', de sua autoria, como um objeto que "usa humor e inventividade para abordar a futilidade de erguer barreiras." Em post no Instagram, Rael descreveu o projeto como uma das experiências mais incríveis de sua carreira. #regram
2. Um grupo de idosos chega ao Wacken, maior festival de heavy metal do mundo que acontece na Alemanha
3. O príncipe Harry se reuniu com a etologista Jane Goodall para conversar sobre meio ambiente
View this post on Instagram
Earlier this summer HRH The Duke of Sussex met with world renowned ethologist Dr. Jane Goodall for an intimate conversation on environment, activism, and the world as they see it. This special sit-down was requested by The Duchess of Sussex, who has long admired Dr. Goodall and wanted to feature her in the September issue of @BritishVogue, which HRH has guest edited. HRH and Dr. Goodall spoke candidly about many topics including the effects of unconscious bias, and the need for people to acknowledge that your upbringing and environment can cause you to be prejudiced without realising it. The Duke described that “[when] you start to peel away all the layers, all the taught behaviour, the learned behaviour, the experienced behaviour, you start to peel all that away – and at the end of the day, we’re all humans.” • Through @RootsandShoots the global youth service program @JaneGoodallInst founded in 1991, she has created and encouraged a global youth community to recognise the power of their individual strength – that each day you live, you can make a difference. Photos: ©️SussexRoyal / Chris Allerton #ForcesForChange
4. Fátima Bernardes e Túlio Gadelha curtem férias no Peru
Leia também: Mãe e filha são agredidas após tentar defender cachorro de maus tratos
+ Pai esbanjava dinheiro arrecadado para tratamento do filho doente
Relacionamento abusivo: saiba se você está em um no podcast Senta Lá, CLAUDIA