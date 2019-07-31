Assine
31 de julho: as imagens do dia

Dê uma volta ao mundo através de fotografias

Por Da Redação
access_time 31 jul 2019, 12h24 - Publicado em 31 jul 2019, 09h30
idosos rock

Um grupo de idosos chega ao Wacken, maior festivalde heavy metal no mundo que acontece na Alemanha (Axel Heimken/Getty Images)

  1. Crianças brincam em gangorra instalada em muro que separa México e Estados Unidos

2. Um grupo de idosos chega ao Wacken, maior festival de heavy metal do mundo que acontece na Alemanha

3. O príncipe Harry se reuniu com a etologista Jane Goodall para conversar sobre meio ambiente  

View this post on Instagram

Earlier this summer HRH The Duke of Sussex met with world renowned ethologist Dr. Jane Goodall for an intimate conversation on environment, activism, and the world as they see it. This special sit-down was requested by The Duchess of Sussex, who has long admired Dr. Goodall and wanted to feature her in the September issue of @BritishVogue, which HRH has guest edited. HRH and Dr. Goodall spoke candidly about many topics including the effects of unconscious bias, and the need for people to acknowledge that your upbringing and environment can cause you to be prejudiced without realising it. The Duke described that “[when] you start to peel away all the layers, all the taught behaviour, the learned behaviour, the experienced behaviour, you start to peel all that away – and at the end of the day, we’re all humans.” • Through @RootsandShoots the global youth service program @JaneGoodallInst founded in 1991, she has created and encouraged a global youth community to recognise the power of their individual strength – that each day you live, you can make a difference. Photos: ©️SussexRoyal / Chris Allerton #ForcesForChange

A post shared by The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (@sussexroyal) on

4. Fátima Bernardes e Túlio Gadelha curtem férias no Peru

