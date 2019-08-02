Assine
2 de agosto: as imagens do dia

Dê uma volta ao mundo através de fotografias

Por Da Redação
access_time 2 ago 2019, 09h41
Kate Middleton e príncipe William

Kate Middleton e príncipe William (Reprodução/Instagram)

  1. Competidores brasileiros nos jogos panamericanos em Lima

2. O duque e a duquesa de Cambridge anunciam sua participação em evento esportivo beneficente

Just one week to go until The King’s Cup ⛵️🏆 Today we’re excited to reveal the ambassadors representing each of the eight charities benefitting from the Regatta. These are: The Duke of Cambridge, representing @childbereavementuk The Duchess of Cambridge, representing The Royal Foundation’s Early Years programme Bear Grylls, representing @tusk_org Fara Williams, representing @centrepointuk Dan Snow, representing @ldnairamb John Bishop, representing @actiononaddiction Katie Thistleton, representing @_place2be Helen Glover, representing @afnccf The ambassadors will skipper each of the eight boats, with the winning team awarded The King’s Cup, a historic trophy first presented by King George V at Cowes’ Royal Yacht Squadron in 1920. Their Royal Highnesses hope that The King’s Cup will become an annual event, bringing greater awareness to the wider benefits of sport, whist also raising support and funds for the causes that The Duke and Duchess support.

3. Madonna vestida como Madame X, novo alter ego da cantora

