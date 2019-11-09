Toda família real reunida no Festival of Remembrance. Veja as fotos

O primeiro dos tão esperados eventos do fim de semana que reunirão novamente Kate, William, Meghan e Harry aconteceu. Com muita formalidade e lugares marcados, quase todos os membros da família real se encontraram no Festival of Remembrance, no Royal Albert Hall, em Londres. O festival homenageia os mártires de guerra.

Com looks mais sóbrios, como era de esperar, Meghan, Kate e a rainha Elizabeth II esbanjaram elegância.

Veja as fotos do evento:

