Famosos

Toda família real reunida no Festival of Remembrance. Veja as fotos

Os principais membros da realeza se encontraram em evento importante em Londres que homenageia vítimas de guerra.

Por Daniella Grinbergas
access_time 7 jan 2020, 13h40 - Publicado em 9 nov 2019, 18h03

LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 09: Queen Elizabeth II (C), with (L-R) Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex, Sophie, Countess of Wessex, Birgitte, Duchess of Gloucester, Sir Tim Laurence, Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, Princess Anne, Princess Royal, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Andrew, Duke of York, Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Carrie Symonds attend the annual Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall on November 09, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Chris Jackson/- WPA Pool/Getty Images) (/)

O primeiro dos tão esperados eventos do fim de semana que reunirão novamente Kate, William, Meghan e Harry aconteceu. Com muita formalidade e lugares marcados, quase todos os membros da família real se encontraram no Festival of Remembrance, no Royal Albert Hall, em Londres. O festival homenageia os mártires de guerra.

Com looks mais sóbrios, como era de esperar, Meghan, Kate e a rainha Elizabeth II esbanjaram elegância.

Veja as fotos do evento:

Família real no Festival Of Remembrance

 (/)

Família real no Festival Of Remembrance

 (/)

Família real no Festival Of Remembrance

 (/)

Família real no Festival Of Remembrance

 (/)

Família real no Festival Of Remembrance

 (/)

