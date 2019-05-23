Príncipe William revela o apelido carinhoso da filha Charlotte

Durante um passeio pelo Chelsea Flower Show, evento em que Kate Middleton projetou um dos jardins expostos, ela e seu marido Príncipe William se divertiram com os filhos George, de 5 anos, Charlotte, de 4 e Louis de 1 ano.
Em um vídeo divulgado no Instagram, o Duque de Cambridge brinca com os filhos, mas o que realmente chamou atenção dos fãs da família foi que o William não se refere a filha como “Charlotte”, mas sim como “Mignonette“.
O apelido Mignonette vem do francês “mignon”, que significa pequeno, delicado ou fofo. Algumas definições também consideram que a palavra se refira a alguém gentil.
A publicação recebeu muitos comentários de fãs. “William está chamando sua filha de Mignonette! Que fofo!”, escreveu um. “Eu acho que é Mignonette… se for verdade, quão fofo foi isso?”, comentou outro.
View this post on Instagram
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to share some new photographs of their family as they visited the RHS Back to Nature Garden at the #ChelseaFlowerShow on Sunday afternoon. The photographs were taken by @mattporteous. The #RHSChelsea Back to Nature Garden, designed by The Duchess and award-winning landscape architects Andrée Davies and Adam White of Davies White Landscape Architects, is a woodland setting for families and communities to come together and connect with nature. Her Royal Highness is a strong advocate for the proven benefits the outdoors has on physical and mental health, and the positive impact that nature and the environment can have on childhood development in particular. Over the past months, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis have helped The Duchess gather moss, leaves and twigs to help decorate @The_RHS Back to Nature Garden. Hazel sticks collected by the family were also used to make the garden’s den. The Duchess told Monty Don in an interview for the BBC: “I really feel that nature and being interactive outdoors has huge benefits on our physical and mental wellbeing, particularly for young children. I really hope that this woodland that we have created really inspires families, kids and communities to get outside, enjoy nature and the outdoors, and spend quality time together.”
Leia mais: O álbum de casamento de Lady Gabriella, prima da rainha, é puro glamour
+ Fofura: William e Kate divulgam fotos inéditas dos filhos se divertindo
Siga CLAUDIA no Youtube