Príncipes William e Harry aparecem com Lady Di em clique raro

Príncipe William e príncipe Harry encheram o Instagram de fofura com uma foto rara em que aparecem ao lado da princesa Diana, durante o “999 Day UK” de 1988, data comemorativa em agradecimento aos serviços da polícia, dos bombeiros e da emergência médica do Reino Unido.
Para celebrar a data neste ano, a conta do Palácio de Kensington (@kensingtonroyal) postou o clique raro em que os dois irmãos aparecerem com Lady Di e com os primos Peter Phillips e Zara Tindall, no quintal da Old Fire Station, estação de bombeiros localizada em Sandringham House. Confira abaixo:
Today marks #999DayUK, when we celebrate and say thank you to our incredible Police, Fire and Emergency Medical services 👮♀👨🚒👩⚕ and all our specialised emergency services for all that they do to keep us safe. The first photograph in this post is of The Duke of Cambridge and The Duke of Sussex and their mother Diana, Princess of Wales, with their cousins Peter Phillips and Zara Tindall in the yard of the Old Fire Station 🚒 in the grounds of Sandringham House in 1988. On 999 Day later today The Duke will visit @TheFirefightersCharity at Harcombe House in Devon to hear about the support that the centre provides to members of the fire and rescue service and their families, and meet representatives from across the emergency services sector. On the extraordinary work of our emergency services, The Duke of Cambridge said: "As a society, we owe our wellbeing, and indeed our lives, to the men and women in our emergency services who work tirelessly to protect us in some of the most difficult circumstances. It is only fitting that we should recognise the vital role that they play, and pay tribute to the bravery and dedication of those who have made the ultimate sacrifice for their communities." 999 Day begins annually at 9am on the 9th September (the 9th hour of the 9th day of the 9th month) and is held to pay tribute to the invaluable work that is carried out by the emergency services and responders. 📷 Getty images / Press Association
William visitará o “The Fire Fighters Charity“, centro de apoio psicológico e de saúde aos bombeiros do Reino Unido. De acordo com o post, o duque de Cambridge irá “ouvir sobre o apoio que o centro oferece aos membros do serviço de incêndio e resgate e suas famílias, além de conhecer representantes de todo o setor de serviços de emergência.”
Na publicação, o príncipe homenageou os profissionais dos serviços de emergência. “Como sociedade, nós devemos nosso bem-estar, e de fato nossas vidas, aos homens e mulheres em nossos serviços de emergência que trabalham incansavelmente para nos proteger em algumas das circunstâncias mais difíceis. É justo que reconheçamos o papel vital que eles desempenham e prestemos homenagem à bravura e dedicação daqueles que fizeram o sacrifício final por suas comunidades”, completou.
