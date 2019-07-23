Príncipe Harry dançando com senhorinha é a coisa mais fofa de hoje

Príncipe Harry protagonizou momento de muita fofura durante um evento, nesta terça-feira (23). O duque de Sussex participou de um encontro com jovens durante reunião da organização britânica “Roots & Shoots” e tirou a fundadora, a médica Jane Goodall, para uma dança.
“Momento capturado entre o Duque de Sussex e a dra. Jane Goodall no evento de hoje. A dupla compartilha uma dança improvisada e ‘Chimpanzee Greeting’, que Jane ensinou ao duque quando se encontraram. O evento de hoje foi repleto de educação, inspiração e diversão”, diz a legenda do Instagram @sussexroyal.
A couple of captured moments between The Duke of Sussex and Dr. Jane Goodall at today’s event. The pair share an impromptu dance and ‘Chimpanzee Greeting’ which Jane taught The Duke when they first met. Today’s event was full of education, inspiration and fun. Because working hard and playing hard are not mutually exclusive… 🐒 For more information on today’s special event on Roots & Shoots, please see previous post.
Fundada por Goodall em 1991, a “Roots & Shoots” reúne jovens de todo o mundo que lideram projetos em suas comunidades para tornar o mundo um lugar melhor para as pessoas, animais e meio ambiente.
No evento, Harry conheceu jovens de todo o mundo que estão liderando projetos e campanhas de sustentabilidade criativa. “É graças à criatividade das mentes dos jovens que nós podemos virar a maré e preservar o nosso planeta para as gerações futuras”, diz publicação no Instagram do casal.
O duque ainda teve a chance de ouvir apresentações sobre espécies ameaçadas de extinção e sobre redução de desperdício de plástico. No final, Harry agradeceu a todos os jovens por seus esforços e pela diferença que fazem diariamente.
Today, The Duke of Sussex met with young people doing ground-breaking work in their communities as part of Dr. Jane Goodall’s Roots & Shoots Global Leadership gathering. Started in 1991 by world renowned ethologist and primatologist Dr. Jane Goodall, with just 12 high school students in Tanzania, Roots & Shoots brings together young people from around the world who are leading projects in their communities to make the world a better place for people, animals and the environment. Today @RootsAndShoots has over 150,000 groups in over 50 countries – the collective power of these young people is limitless. His Royal Highness believes that people are at the heart of conservation and sustainability and that in order to succeed we need an inclusive, community-centred approach. In his roles as President of The Queen’s Commonwealth Trust and Commonwealth Youth Ambassador, The Duke has met young people from around the world who are leading the way with creative sustainability solutions and campaigns – it is thanks to the creativity of young people’s minds, that we can turn the tide and preserve our planet for future generations. After listening to presentations on endangered species, reducing plastic waste and embracing the wild, The Duke had the chance to thank all the young people taking part for their efforts and the difference they are making every single day. As a continuation of our monthly social awareness approach, for July we turned our attention to following accounts featuring the environment. @JaneGoodallInst, founder of Roots & Shoots, is one of those selected profiles, having dedicated her life’s work to bettering our environment and world. To learn more, visit @RootsAndShoots. Photo©️ PA images
