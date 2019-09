Porque continente africano ajudou Harry a superar morte de Diana

View this post on Instagram

Today, Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex had a full and impactful day in Botswana. As Sentebale co-founding patron, HRH visited Kasane Health Post, Botswana, to show his support for young people affected by #HIV and the important work being done to eradicate the stigma and support the community at large. He also spent the afternoon working with @elephantswithoutborders to continue to support conservation efforts on the ground- (for more on that please see our previous post!) Both organisations are close to The Duke’s heart, having worked on conservation for many years and founding Sentebale over 13 years ago. As shared on the @sentebale account: In Kasane, 1 in 5 people aged between 15 and 49 live with HIV. The area, a transit point between four countries, is affected by a high HIV infection rate with transactional sex and unemployment driving risky behaviour. Sentebale expanded work in Botswana in 2016, over 47 clubs have been established around the country for young people coming to terms with living with #HIV, reaching over 1,250 adolescents monthly. In addition, the team has held 15 weeks of camp, attended by 1,115 campers. #RoyalVisitBostwana Photo©️PA images