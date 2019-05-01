Harry e Meghan deixam de seguir William e Kate

Meghan Markle e Príncipe Harry, por meio da conta do casal @sussexroyal, deixaram de seguir Kate Middleton e William no Instagram e outros perfis da realeza na terça-feira (30). Mas está tudo bem! Não houve briga entre os duques. O motivo do unfollow é totalmente nobre.
Quando lançaram o perfil exclusivo do casal, em abril, Harry e Meghan seguiam 23 contas. Esse número foi reduzido para 16. Entre os unfollows, estão inclusos a conta de William e Katy (@KensingtonRoyal), o perfil do Príncipe Charles e da Duquesa Camilla (@ClarenceHouse) e a conta da princesa Eugenie (@princesseugenie).
Harry e Meghan trataram de explicar, com rapidez, o motivo que levou o casal a tomar tal decisão – e a razão é genial! O casal está seguindo, agora, apenas contas de instituições que conscientizem e trabalhem sobre saúde mental.
“Maio é o Mês de Conscientização sobre Saúde Mental nos EUA e 13-19 de maio é a Semana de Conscientização sobre Saúde Mental no Reino Unido. Para homenagear todo o incrível trabalho que as pessoas de todo o mundo estão fazendo nesse espaço, esperamos lançar luz sobre várias contas do Instagram que promovem o bem-estar mental, a positividade corporal, o autocuidado e a importância da conexão humana“, explicou o casal em uma publicação.
May is Mental Health Awareness Month in the US and May 13-19 is Mental Health Awareness Week in the UK. To pay tribute to all of the incredible work people across the globe are doing in this space, we are hoping to shine a light on several Instagram accounts that promote mental well-being, mental fitness, body positivity, self-care, and the importance of human connection – to not just hear each other, but to listen. There are countless organisations doing amazing work for mental health – please consider the accounts we’ve highlighted as a small snapshot of this global support network. We are all in this together. We invite you to explore the extraordinary stories of strength, and the commitment to kindness as seen in the above accounts. Each month we will honour this same concept and change the accounts we solely follow based on a different theme or cause. Please go to our homepage and click “following” to see each of the select accounts and find out more about their work. Please note: Images shared are from some of the handles we are now following
