‘Game of Thrones’ lidera as indicações ao Emmy 2014

O ator Jack Gleeson em cena da 4ª temporada de Game of Thrones, campeã de indicações ao Emmy 2014
Foto: HBO/ Divulgação
Na manhã desta quinta-feira (10), em evento televisionado, foram divulgados os indicados ao Emmy 2014, prestigiado prêmio da TV norte-americana. Game Of Thrones, seriado-hit da HBO, saiu na frente com 19 indicações, incluindo Melhor Série Drámatica, uma das categorias mais prestigiadas.
Logo em seguida, vem a minissérie Fargo com 18 nomeações, American Horror Story: Coven, que recebeu 17, e Breaking Bad empatada com o filme para TV The Normal Heart, ambas com 16 indicações. Confira a lista completa!
Melhor Série Drama
Breaking Bad
Downton Abbey
Game of Thrones
House of Cards
Mad Men
True Detective
Melhor Atriz Drama
Lizzy Caplan, Masters of Sex
Kerry Washington, Scandal
Michelle Dockery, Downton Abbey
Julianna Margulies, The Good Wife
Claire Danes, Homeland
Robin Wright, House of Cards
Melhor Ator Drama
Bryan Cranston, Breaking Bad
Jeff Daniels, The Newsroom
Jon Hamm, Mad Men
Woody Harrelson, True Detective
Matthew McConaughey, True Detective
Kevin Spacey, House of Cards
Melhor Atriz Coadjuvante Drama
Anna Gunn, Breaking Bad
Maggie Smith, Downton Abbey
Joanne Froggatt, Downton Abbey
Lena Headey, Game of Thrones
Christine Baranski, The Good Wife
Christina Hendricks, Mad Men
Melhor Ator Coadjuvante Drama
Aaron Paul, Breaking Bad
Jim Carter, Downton Abbey
Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones
Josh Charles, The Good Wife
Mandy Patinkin, Homeland
Jon Voight, Ray Donovan
Melhor Atriz Convidada Drama
Margo Martindale, The Americans
Diana Rigg, Game of Thrones
Kate Mara, House of Cards
Allison Janney, Masters of Sex
Jane Fonda, The Newsroom
Kate Burton, Scandal
Melhor Ator Convidado Drama
Paul Giamatti, Downton Abbey
Dylan Baker, The Good Wife
Reg E Cathey, House of Cards
Robert Morse, Mad Men
Beau Bridges, Masters of Sex
Joe Morton, Scandal
Melhor Comédia
The Big Bang Theory
Louie
Modern Family
Orange Is the New Black
Silicon Valley
Veep
Melhor Atriz Comédia
Lena Dunham, Girls
Edie Falco, Nurse Jackie
Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep
Melissa McCarthy, Mike & Molly
Amy Poehler, Parks and Recreation
Taylor Schilling, Orange Is the New Black
Melhor Ator Comédia
Louis CK, Louie
Don Cheadle, House of Lies
Ricky Gervais, Derek
Matt LeBlanc, Episodes
William H Macy, Shameless
Jim Parsons, The Big Bang Theory
Melhor Atriz Coadjuvante Comédia
Mayim Bialik, The Big Bang Theory
Julie Bowen, Modern Family
Allison Janney, Mom
Kate Mulgrew, Orange Is the New Black
Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live
Anna Chlumsky, Veep
Melhor Ator Coadjuvante Comédia
Andre Braugher, Brooklyn Nine-Nine
Adam Driver, Girls
Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Modern Family
Ty Burrell, Modern Family
Fred Armisen, Portlandia
Tony Hale, Veep
Melhor Atriz Convidada Comédia
Natasha Lyonne, Orange Is the New Black
Uzo Aduba, Orange Is the New Black
Laverne Cox, Orange Is the New Black
Tina Fey, Saturday Night Live
Melissa McCarthy, Saturday Night Live
Joan Cusack, Shameless
Melhor Ator Convidado Comédia
Bob Newhart, The Big Bang Theory
Nathan Lane, Modern Family
Steve Buscemi, Portlandia J
immy Fallon, Saturday Night Live
Louis C.K., Saturday Night Live
Gary Cole, Veep
Melhor Apresentador de Reality Show
Betty White, Betty Whites Off Their Rockers
Tom Bergeron, Dancing With the Stars
Jane Lynch, Hollywood Game Night
Heidi Klum/Tim Gunn, Project Runway
Cat Deeley, So You Think You Can Dance
Anthony Bourdain, The Taste
Melhor Reality Show
The Amazing Race
Dancing With the Stars
Project Runway
So You Think You Can Dance
Top Chef
The Voice
Melhor Programa de Variedades
The Colbert Report
The Daily Show with Jon Stewart
Jimmy Kimmel Live
Real Time with Bill Maher
Saturday Night Live
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon
Melhor Minissérie
American Horror Story: Coven
Bonnie & Clyde
Fargo
Luther
Treme
The White Queen
Melhor Filme Para TV
Killing Kennedy
Muhammad Alis Greatest Fight
The Normal Heart
Sherlock: His Last Vow
The Trip to Bountiful
Melhor Atriz em Minissérie ou Filme Para TV
Helena Bonham Carter, Burton and Taylor
Jessica Lange, American Horror Story: Coven
Minnie Driver, Return to Zero
Sarah Paulson, American Horror Story: Coven
Cicely Tyson, The Trip to Bountiful
Kristen Wiig, The Spoils of Babylon
Melhor Ator em Minissérie ou Filme para TV
Benedict Cumberbatch, Sherlock: His Last Vow
Idris Elba, Luther
Chiwetel Ejiofor, Dancing On the Edge
Martin Freeman, Fargo
Billy Bob Thornton, Fargo
Mark Ruffalo, The Normal Heart
Melhor Atriz Coadjuvante em Minissérie ou Filme para TV
Frances Conroy, American Horror Story: Coven
Kathy Bates, American Horror Story: Coven
Angela Bassett, American Horror Story: Coven
Allison Tolman, Fargo
Ellen Burstyn, Flowers in the Attic
Julia Roberts, The Normal Heart
Melhor Ator Coadjuvante em Minissérie ou Filme para TV
Colin Hanks, Fargo
Jim Parsons, The Normal Heart
Joe Mantello, The Normal Heart
Alfred Molina, The Normal Heart
Matt Bomer, The Normal Heart
Martin Freeman, Sherlock: His Last Vow
A cerimônia do Emmy 2014 acontece no dia 25 de agosto, ao vivo do Nokia Theatre, em Los Angeles.