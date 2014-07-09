‘Game of Thrones’ lidera as indicações ao Emmy 2014

O ator Jack Gleeson em cena da 4ª temporada de Game of Thrones, campeã de indicações ao Emmy 2014

Foto: HBO/ Divulgação

Na manhã desta quinta-feira (10), em evento televisionado, foram divulgados os indicados ao Emmy 2014, prestigiado prêmio da TV norte-americana. Game Of Thrones, seriado-hit da HBO, saiu na frente com 19 indicações, incluindo Melhor Série Drámatica, uma das categorias mais prestigiadas.

Logo em seguida, vem a minissérie Fargo com 18 nomeações, American Horror Story: Coven, que recebeu 17, e Breaking Bad empatada com o filme para TV The Normal Heart, ambas com 16 indicações. Confira a lista completa!

Melhor Série Drama

Breaking Bad

Downton Abbey

Game of Thrones

House of Cards

Mad Men

True Detective

Melhor Atriz Drama

Lizzy Caplan, Masters of Sex

Kerry Washington, Scandal

Michelle Dockery, Downton Abbey

Julianna Margulies, The Good Wife

Claire Danes, Homeland

Robin Wright, House of Cards

Melhor Ator Drama

Bryan Cranston, Breaking Bad

Jeff Daniels, The Newsroom

Jon Hamm, Mad Men

Woody Harrelson, True Detective

Matthew McConaughey, True Detective

Kevin Spacey, House of Cards

Melhor Atriz Coadjuvante Drama

Anna Gunn, Breaking Bad

Maggie Smith, Downton Abbey

Joanne Froggatt, Downton Abbey

Lena Headey, Game of Thrones

Christine Baranski, The Good Wife

Christina Hendricks, Mad Men

Melhor Ator Coadjuvante Drama

Aaron Paul, Breaking Bad

Jim Carter, Downton Abbey

Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones

Josh Charles, The Good Wife

Mandy Patinkin, Homeland

Jon Voight, Ray Donovan

Melhor Atriz Convidada Drama

Margo Martindale, The Americans

Diana Rigg, Game of Thrones

Kate Mara, House of Cards

Allison Janney, Masters of Sex

Jane Fonda, The Newsroom

Kate Burton, Scandal

Melhor Ator Convidado Drama

Paul Giamatti, Downton Abbey

Dylan Baker, The Good Wife

Reg E Cathey, House of Cards

Robert Morse, Mad Men

Beau Bridges, Masters of Sex

Joe Morton, Scandal

Melhor Comédia

The Big Bang Theory

Louie

Modern Family

Orange Is the New Black

Silicon Valley

Veep

Melhor Atriz Comédia

Lena Dunham, Girls

Edie Falco, Nurse Jackie

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep

Melissa McCarthy, Mike & Molly

Amy Poehler, Parks and Recreation

Taylor Schilling, Orange Is the New Black

Melhor Ator Comédia

Louis CK, Louie

Don Cheadle, House of Lies

Ricky Gervais, Derek

Matt LeBlanc, Episodes

William H Macy, Shameless

Jim Parsons, The Big Bang Theory

Melhor Atriz Coadjuvante Comédia

Mayim Bialik, The Big Bang Theory

Julie Bowen, Modern Family

Allison Janney, Mom

Kate Mulgrew, Orange Is the New Black

Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live

Anna Chlumsky, Veep

Melhor Ator Coadjuvante Comédia

Andre Braugher, Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Adam Driver, Girls

Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Modern Family

Ty Burrell, Modern Family

Fred Armisen, Portlandia

Tony Hale, Veep

Melhor Atriz Convidada Comédia

Natasha Lyonne, Orange Is the New Black

Uzo Aduba, Orange Is the New Black

Laverne Cox, Orange Is the New Black

Tina Fey, Saturday Night Live

Melissa McCarthy, Saturday Night Live

Joan Cusack, Shameless

Melhor Ator Convidado Comédia

Bob Newhart, The Big Bang Theory

Nathan Lane, Modern Family

Steve Buscemi, Portlandia J

immy Fallon, Saturday Night Live

Louis C.K., Saturday Night Live

Gary Cole, Veep

Melhor Apresentador de Reality Show

Betty White, Betty Whites Off Their Rockers

Tom Bergeron, Dancing With the Stars

Jane Lynch, Hollywood Game Night

Heidi Klum/Tim Gunn, Project Runway

Cat Deeley, So You Think You Can Dance

Anthony Bourdain, The Taste

Melhor Reality Show

The Amazing Race

Dancing With the Stars

Project Runway

So You Think You Can Dance

Top Chef

The Voice

Melhor Programa de Variedades

The Colbert Report

The Daily Show with Jon Stewart

Jimmy Kimmel Live

Real Time with Bill Maher

Saturday Night Live

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Melhor Minissérie

American Horror Story: Coven

Bonnie & Clyde

Fargo

Luther

Treme

The White Queen

Melhor Filme Para TV

Killing Kennedy

Muhammad Alis Greatest Fight

The Normal Heart

Sherlock: His Last Vow

The Trip to Bountiful

Melhor Atriz em Minissérie ou Filme Para TV

Helena Bonham Carter, Burton and Taylor

Jessica Lange, American Horror Story: Coven

Minnie Driver, Return to Zero

Sarah Paulson, American Horror Story: Coven

Cicely Tyson, The Trip to Bountiful

Kristen Wiig, The Spoils of Babylon

Melhor Ator em Minissérie ou Filme para TV

Benedict Cumberbatch, Sherlock: His Last Vow

Idris Elba, Luther

Chiwetel Ejiofor, Dancing On the Edge

Martin Freeman, Fargo

Billy Bob Thornton, Fargo

Mark Ruffalo, The Normal Heart

Melhor Atriz Coadjuvante em Minissérie ou Filme para TV

Frances Conroy, American Horror Story: Coven

Kathy Bates, American Horror Story: Coven

Angela Bassett, American Horror Story: Coven

Allison Tolman, Fargo

Ellen Burstyn, Flowers in the Attic

Julia Roberts, The Normal Heart

Melhor Ator Coadjuvante em Minissérie ou Filme para TV

Colin Hanks, Fargo

Jim Parsons, The Normal Heart

Joe Mantello, The Normal Heart

Alfred Molina, The Normal Heart

Matt Bomer, The Normal Heart

Martin Freeman, Sherlock: His Last Vow

A cerimônia do Emmy 2014 acontece no dia 25 de agosto, ao vivo do Nokia Theatre, em Los Angeles.