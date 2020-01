Elton John critica censura que ‘Rocketman’ sofreu na Rússia

View this post on Instagram

Today is a big day for me. @rocketmanmovie premiers @festivaldecannes today. This photo was taken on Elton’s 72nd birthday this year; what an amazing life. We hope it is a tribute that people will connect with and enjoy; I am fiercely proud of it. Playing an icon is one thing, but playing someone you genuinely love and care about is quite another. I’m bursting at the seams. Here’s to a great man and a life less ordinary. This photo was taken by our friend @dwalliams