As fotos do hotel onde Alok e Romana passam a lua de mel são INCRÍVEIS

O luxuoso resort fica nas Maldivas e tem diárias a partir de R$ 10 000

Por Da Redação
access_time 22 jan 2019, 18h10

 (Velaa/Divulgação)

Alok e Romana Novais curtem a lua de mel em um destino paradisíaco: as Ilhas Maldivas. Por lá, eles ficaram hospedados no luxuoso Velaa, um resort amado por endinheirados.

As diárias do hotel começam em R$ 10 000 e podem chegar a R$ 86 000. O complexo oferece academia, campo de golfe, quadra de tênis, piscinas e outras regalias aos hóspedes.

Na viagem, o DJ machucou o pé, mas o acidente não atrapalhou a diversão do casal. Alok compartilha no stories do Instagram vários momentos apaixonados com a agora esposa.

Abaixo, veja fotos do local onde eles se hospedaram.

☀ Sunset Deluxe Water Pool Villas ☀ With uninterrupted ocean views 🌊 and private pools facing the sunset 🌅 these villas are dreamlike in design 💫 separated by canvas sails ensuring utmost privacy 💯% Thatched roofing shades the outdoor dining area 🍽 while the bedroom 🛏 and bathroom 🛁 open onto the terrace. The pool and sun deck have steps leading into the ocean 🐠 while under the gazebo a vast daybed scattered with cushions catches the final moments of the sunset 🌞 Inside, the large comfortable living room has its own bar area 🍸 complete with a private wine fridge 🍷 and is designed around a viewing window set into the floor 👍 Huge bathrooms with circular baths and a swinging chair reflect the water surrounding the villa 😊 #velaaprivateisland #luxury #sunset #villa #private #maldives #indianocean

