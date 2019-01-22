As fotos do hotel onde Alok e Romana passam a lua de mel são INCRÍVEIS

Alok e Romana Novais curtem a lua de mel em um destino paradisíaco: as Ilhas Maldivas. Por lá, eles ficaram hospedados no luxuoso Velaa, um resort amado por endinheirados.
As diárias do hotel começam em R$ 10 000 e podem chegar a R$ 86 000. O complexo oferece academia, campo de golfe, quadra de tênis, piscinas e outras regalias aos hóspedes.
Na viagem, o DJ machucou o pé, mas o acidente não atrapalhou a diversão do casal. Alok compartilha no stories do Instagram vários momentos apaixonados com a agora esposa.
Abaixo, veja fotos do local onde eles se hospedaram.
