Assine
Famosos

Angelina Jolie leva filhos para compras de Natal

Atriz foi flagrada em um shopping na Califórnia neste último domingo (9)

Por Da Redação
access_time 11 dez 2018, 15h15

 (Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)

Faltando duas semanas para o Natal chegar, Angelina Jolie já está em clima total de compras. Fotografada ao lado de seus três filhos, os gêmeos Vivenne e Knox, 10 anos, e Shiloh, 12 anos, a atriz uniu a família para fazer um passeio de compras em um shopping em West Hollywood, na Califórnia.

Os cliques foram tirados no último domingo (9) e a família estava acompanhada por seguranças.

Ex-companheira de Brad Pitt, Angelina está enfrentando uma batalha judicial contra o ator para a custódia definitiva de todos os filhos. Ela e Brad são pais de seis crianças. Madddox, 17 anos, Pax, 17 anos, Zahara, 13 anos, além dos três que saíram as compras de Natal com a mãe.

Confira os cliques:

 

Leia também: Pai de Meghan Markle faz revelação polêmica sobre a filha

Miss Brasil desfila com traje típico e se transforma em beija-flor; vídeo

Siga CLAUDIA no Instagram

Tudo sobre
AssineAbril.com
Claudia
Claudia
Promoção Relâmpago! 72% de Desconto  Por 12x R$ 15,12
Assine
Exame
Exame
Promoção Relâmpago! 65% de Desconto  Por 12x R$ 49,27
Assine
Superinteressante
Superinteressante
Promoção Relâmpago! 69% de Desconto  Por 12x R$ 19,14
Assine
Saúde
Saúde
Promoção Relâmpago! 72% de Desconto  Por 12x R$ 14,19
Assine
Veja
Veja
Promoção Relâmpago! 68% de Desconto  Por 12x R$ 73,02
Assine
Quatro Rodas
Quatro Rodas
Promoção Relâmpago! 69% de Desconto  Por 12x R$ 18,16
Assine