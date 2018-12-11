Angelina Jolie leva filhos para compras de Natal

Faltando duas semanas para o Natal chegar, Angelina Jolie já está em clima total de compras. Fotografada ao lado de seus três filhos, os gêmeos Vivenne e Knox, 10 anos, e Shiloh, 12 anos, a atriz uniu a família para fazer um passeio de compras em um shopping em West Hollywood, na Califórnia.
Os cliques foram tirados no último domingo (9) e a família estava acompanhada por seguranças.
Ex-companheira de Brad Pitt, Angelina está enfrentando uma batalha judicial contra o ator para a custódia definitiva de todos os filhos. Ela e Brad são pais de seis crianças. Madddox, 17 anos, Pax, 17 anos, Zahara, 13 anos, além dos três que saíram as compras de Natal com a mãe.
Confira os cliques:
