9 celebridades internacionais que são filhas de brasileiros

Alguns são atores conhecidos mundialmente, outros cantores e modelos renomados da indústria da música e da moda, mas o que todos eles têm em comum é o sangue brasileiro!
Filhos de pais ou de mães brasileiras, saiba quem são as 9 celebridades internacionais que conquistaram o mundo lá fora e levam um pouquinho do Brasil com elas.
Confira:
1. Sky Ferreira
Naturalizada norte-americana, a cantora e compositora Sky Ferreira é filha de pai brasileiro e mãe americana. A artista participou de uma das músicas da trilha sonora do filme “Em ritmo de fuga“, chamada Easy.
2. Camilla Belle
A atriz de Jurassic Park é filha de brasileira e tem dupla nacionalidade, sendo também norte-americana pelo lado do pai.
3. Kaya Scodelario
Sucesso na série “Skins” e na saga “Maze Runner“, a atriz britânica também tem nacionalidade brasileira herdada da mãe e consegue falar algumas frases em português.
Leia também: Copa do Mundo 2018: Os gringos que estão torcendo pela nossa seleção
4. Maiara Walsh
Conhecida pelo seu papel como Meena Paroom na série da Disney Chanel chamada “Cory na Casa Branca”, a atriz e cantora norte-americana tem ascendência brasileira por conta da sua mãe.
5. Alfred Enoch
Filho da brasileira Etheline Lewis com o ator britânico William Russell, Alfred possui dupla cidadania e chegou até a morar um tempo em Salvador, na Bahia.
Atualmente, o ator está na série “How to Get Away with a Murder”, da ABC.
6. Hailey Baldwin
Sangue brasileiro também corre nas veias da super modelo internacional Hailey Baldwin. Filha da brasileira Kennya Deodato Baldwin com o ator Stephen Baldwin, a modelo chegou a tatuar “Minas Gerais” no seu corpo em homenagem ao Estado onde sua avó nasceu.
7. Jordana Brewster
Filha de uma ex-modelo brasileira dos anos 70, chamada Maria João Brewster, a atriz nasceu no Panamá e ficou por lá até os seus dois meses de idade.
Jordana atuou no papel de Mia Toretto em “Velozes e Furiosos”.
8. Jennifer O’neill
Depois de sua atuação no filme “Verão de 42”, a atriz ganhou enorme reconhecimento nos anos 70. Filha de pai brasileiro e de mãe inglesa, Jennifer também trabalhou como modelo.
TOMORROW 2:30PM/ish ET on #TDMS #JenniferONeill – Actress (Summer Of ‘42) CoverGirl Model, Author, Speaker Internationally acclaimed model, actress, film and television star, spokesperson, producer, author, fundraiser, proud mother of three and grandmother of four, by any definition, Jennifer O’Neill is one of a kind. With thirty-five-plus feature films, numerous television movies and series to her credit, Jennifer is the first to tell you she is truly blessed. Her hauntingly beautiful portrayal of Dorothy made Jennifer O’Neill a household name, and today, Summer of ‘42 remains one of home videos most popular titles: The film is considered a “classic,” with her performance hailed as legendary not only by the public, but by her peers as well. And, of course, we’ve all seen her impressive spokeswoman campaign for CoverGirl: Jennifer’s unprecedented thirty-year endorsement of the product catapulted CoverGirl into the top selling makeup line in the country. Ms. O’Neill continues to be a constant advocate for charitable causes from serving as Chairperson for the American Cancer Society, to hosting a one hour special for World Vision shot in Africa concerning the HIV epidemic. As an author, Ms. O’Neill recently updated her autobiography Surviving Myself at the request of her readers. Her other published works include novels, All That Glitters and Res-Q Pals, literary healing resources, From Fallen to Forgiven and You’re Not Alone (with associated Workbooks, DVD and CD), as well as the Circle of Friends/Just Off Main, a 3-part fiction series. Also available on this website are Your Red Letter Day “chain letter” outreach materials. She has been the guest of President and Mrs. Reagan at the White House, has keynoted at Women of Faith and Extraordinary Women Conferences, all the while working alongside Focus on the Family on TV and Radio projects. By adding speaking opportunities to her roster of talents and passions, Jennifer O’Neill embraces her “hope and healing” theme by sharing her life’s experiences with a passion, humor and enthusiasm that resonates with all generations at her own “All that Glitters" conferences. www.jenniferoneill.com
9. Camila Mendes
Mais conhecida por interpretar Veronica Lodge na série “Riverdale”, a atriz norte-americana é filha de brasileiros, Victor e Gisele Mendes.
Veja também: Maria Antônia, filha de Taís Araújo, está muito fofa e é a cara da mãe
+ Como eram as celebridades na idade de seus filhos
Siga CLAUDIA no Instagram