“Espero usar minha voz como não me foi permitido recentemente”, diz Meghan

⁣We have a new addition to The #19thRepresents virtual summit — Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex.⠀ ⠀ After a week of #19thnews reporters interviewing the nation's top women in politics and policy, The Duchess will turn the tables on The 19th, interviewing our co-founder and CEO, Emily Ramshaw, about our mission to create a transformative newsroom centered on gender equity.⠀ ⠀ The Duchess will join us on our final day of programming, Friday, Aug. 14, and will close out The #19thRepresents summit. Register to attend: summit.19thnews.org (link in bio, too!)⠀ ⠀ -⠀ ⠀ ➡️ The #19thRepresents virtual summit takes place Aug. 10-14, and is a commemoration of the suffrage centennial — and a reminder of the ground we still have left to cover. Five days of programming. Outstanding speakers and performers. All free to attend. See the full schedule and register at summit.19thnews.org.

