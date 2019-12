Olhos que Condenam, Greta Gerwig e mais 4 esnobados do Globo de Ouro 2020

View this post on Instagram

Birthday reflections are always special to me. A time to review what was and what will be. This year felt like a 365 day challenge to who I thought I was. Sometimes rough. Sometimes uncomfortable. But always leading me forward. I’m grateful to all the Forces that guide my way. Those I can see. And those I cannot. Grateful for this year of life just completed. And hopeful for the year to come. May I live up to whatever crosses my path. xo