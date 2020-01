10 perfis de decoração do Instagram para você começar a seguir agora

View this post on Instagram

London plant swap alert! Join us at @benkandbo on Saturday the 18th May for @londonterrariums’ infamous plant swap event. Caro will be giving a talk about propagation and our book ‘Root, Nurture, Grow’, there’ll be a Q&A and, of course, lots of plant sharing 🌱🌱 There will also be a staghorn fern mounting workshop by @plant_joy Find out more and buy your tickets via the link in @londonterrariums’ profile. We’d love to see some of you there! #londonterrariums #plantswap #rootnurturegrow #benkandbo #plantjoy #propagationstation #plantsmakepeoplehappy #plantsplantsplants