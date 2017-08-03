10 projetos de fotografia inspiradores para seguir no Instagram

Além de permitir que você acompanhe os registros dos seus amigos e os cliques de fotógrafos (amadores ou profissionais), o Instagram é terreno fértil para se inspirar, com perfis inteiramente dedicados a projetos fotográficos – isto é, em que todas as fotos publicadas seguem um mesmo fio condutor, seja de cor, tema ou estética. Selecionamos alguns que vão deixar seu feed mais inspirador.
No @baillerinasofcairo, Mohamed Taher e Ahmed Fathy fotografam bailarinas posando em diversos pontos da cidade do Cairo, capital do Egito, inclusive em bairros conservadores, onde, por vezes, ouvem represálias por retratar mulheres vestindo roupas mais curtas e justas do que propõem os costumes locais.
A conta @ihavethisthingwithfloors reúne fotos com foco no chão (isso mesmo!) de diversas partes do mundo. Fotografias que capturam apenas pisos com padronagens lindas e os pezinhos sobre eles.
Uma releitura do filme “Querida, encolhi as crianças”, popular nos anos 1980, é o que propõe o @encolhiaspessoas, em que Renan Viana fotografa miniaturas de pessoas em meio aos espaços da cidade.
Stephen Mcmennamy diz que “gosta de combinar coisas”. É o que ele faz no perfil @smcmennamy: junta duas fotos em escalas diferentes e transporta objetos para outros contextos. Um guarda-chuva de drinque vira um guarda-sol de praia. Para entender melhor, acompanhe a página.
@onthebed_project traz fotos de elementos “aleatórios” em cima da cama. A sensação é, no mínimo, aconchegante.
On the bed of the day ▹ Congratulations to @chicmominthecity
O fotógrafo e psicólogo José Sales tematiza as fotos por cores no @vejocores. Às vezes, há uma sequência pautada pelo azul, às vezes pelo vermelho, branco, amarelo…
O amor é retratado por Vitor Barão em fotos íntimas e delicadas de casais, todas elas em preto e branco. Vale acompanhar no @projetoamoramora.
O projeto de @joshuacoombes é inspirador para muito além da estética das fotos. Ele faz barba e cabelo de pessoas em situação de rua e as fotografa antes e depois – o resultado final é geralmente um sorriso e um rosto estampado de alegria.
This is Darren, 40 years old. We met a few hours ago in Picadilly Circus. I was on the tube back home to south London but felt this urge to get off at Picadilly. I'm really glad I did… Darren was sat outside the tube entrance as soon as I walked up the stairs. We've never met before but we have a mutual friend in Bryan, a Scottish man who is is also homeless in this area of London. Darren broke into a smile when I asked him if he'd like a haircut. I'm really glad I had the chance to hear his story – "I was born in Peckham, south east London, but went to school and grew up in Croydon. When I hit my twenties I joined the army, serving for seven years. I spent time in Northern Ireland and Kosovo. I saw I a lot and built a really strong relationships with some people. Nobody tells you how hard it is to get back to life afterwards. I moved to Slough when I left the army. I had all sorts of different jobs. I met someone I really cared about and it worked for a while but I was pretty depressed and losing connection with everything. I suffer from bipolar disorder now, but I know how to keep in top of it." Darren had problems with his landlord and after spending a couple of weeks in a mental health unit, he came home to find his notice to leave – "I know I had my problems at the time, but I had no where else to go then. That's when it all started, my first night on the street. First Slough, then Bournemouth, now here. It's been three years. I'm really glad I found Bryan, we look out for each other." – I spent ages chatting with Darren and I couldn't have been happier, I mean it. So many people paid him compliments on their way through and stopped and spoke with us. Darren is trying to get work but has found it difficult lately, telling me of the problems that not many of us see. As a single homeless person in the U.K, there isn't that many helping hands offered to you from the government. There's a hell of a lot more processing and box ticking involved before someone can just "Get a job" as it were. Darren passes the time by reading a lot. He's always looking for new books. I'm going to check in on him again soon.
Em Los Angeles, o projeto @wrdsmth espalha por muros frases românticas, humoradas e motivadoras, fotografando-as.
'montage' 🎬 in Chicago, Illinois . I always thought 'Blood Bank' by @BonIver would make a perfect montage song in a movie, which is why the WRD to the right is a homage to my favorite lyrics from the song. It's great to be back in Chicago and much thanks to @Arsenic and @GalerieF for making this wall happen.
Fugindo um pouco da fotografia, @alvrrlr faz colagens com fotos antigas em preto e branco sobrepostas a pontos de cor.