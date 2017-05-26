Assine
Vídeos (incríveis) mostram “A Bela e a Fera” sem efeitos visuais

Surpreenda-se com a performance de Dan Stevens sem os efeitos gráficos de "Fera". É encantador!

Por Da Redação
26 maio 2017

Maior sucesso de bilheteria de 2017 até então, o filme “A Bela e a Fera” recriou em live-action (filmagem com atores) a clássica animação da Disney lançada em 1991.

A melhor parte de saber disso é que, até mesmo os personagens gerados por efeitos visuais, como a Fera, tiveram atores reais comandando suas expressões. O ator Dan Stevens, que a interpreta, participou de todas as cenas enquanto seus movimentos eram capturados e reproduzidos em computador.

Ao conferir o resultado, não somos capazes de imaginar como a cena estava ao ser gravada, certo? Errado, pois vídeos dos bastidores foram compartilhados nas redes sociais e revelaram a performance de Stevens sem efeitos gráficos.

Confira a diferença:

 

