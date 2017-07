Com os filhos, Madonna inaugura centro pediátrico no Malauí

The Day has Finally arrived and so have we! 🎉🎉🎉 Entering the Mercy. James Center! 💕🌈Malawi's First Pediatric Intensive Care Unit. ♥️🇲🇼♥️🌍♥️🇲🇼🌍♥️🇲🇼🌍♥️🇲🇼🌍🌍🌍🌍🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻@cbssundaymorning @raisingmalawi

A post shared by Madonna (@madonna) on Jul 11, 2017 at 8:22am PDT