Em vídeo, Gisele Bündchen toca violão e canta o hit “Trem Bala”

A über model Gisele Bündchen não cansa de nos encantar. Na tarde desta segunda-feira (02), ela publicou um vídeo, em seu perfil do Instagram, em que aparece tocando violão e cantando diante de um pôr do sol maravilhoso. A música escolhida foi Trem Bala, da paranaense Ana Vilela, de 18 anos.
A canção estourou na internet no final de 2016, quando foi compartilhada amplamente por grupos de WhatsApp. São mais de 3,5 milhões de visualizações no vídeo publicado em 22 de outubro no canal de Ana, além das mais de 6,5 milhões de visualizações no canal da Rede Globo, em vídeo que a paranaense canta com Luan Santana no Caldeirão do Hulk.
“Obrigada @AnaVilelaoficial por ter criado uma música tão verdadeira. A letra é tão inspiradora que até me arrisquei a cantar”, escreveu a modelo na legenda de sua publicação no Instagram, junto com a letra de Trem Bala, escrita em inglês, para que a mensagem escrita por Ana Vilela fosse transmitida a todos os seus seguidores.
Obrigada @AnaVilelaoficial por ter criado uma música tão verdadeira. A letra é tão inspiradora que até me arrisquei a cantar #trembala #mandandoamor☀🙏🏼❤Thank you @AnaVilelaoficial for such a truthful song.The lyrics are so inspiring that I decided to take a risk and play it. #sendinglove Lyrics: It's not about having all of the people in the world for you It's about knowing that somewhere someone is looking after you It's singing and being able to hear more than your own voice It's about dancing in the rain of life that's falling on us. It is knowing to feel the infinity in a universe so big and so beautiful It's knowing to dream And so make it worth every verse, of that beautiful poem about believing It's not about getting on top of the world, knowing that you won It's about the climb and feeling that the way just made you strong It's being shelter and also home for other hearts And this way have friends with you in all of the situations We can't have everything What would be the fun in this world if it was like that That's why I rather have the smiles, and the gifts that life brought closer to me It's not about everything that your money is able to buy But all of the moments and smile that we get to share all around Not about running against the time to always have more Because when you least expect, your life ran out of time Just hold your son in your arms smile and hold tight your parents while they are here Cause life is a Bullet train , and we are only passengers waiting to leave
Leia a letra completa:
Trem Bala – Ana vilela
Não é sobre ter
Todas as pessoas do mundo pra si
É sobre saber que em algum lugar
Alguém zela por ti
É sobre cantar e poder escutar
Mais do que a própria voz
É sobre dançar na chuva de vida
Que cai sobre nós
É saber se sentir infinito
Num universo tão vasto e bonito
É saber sonhar
E, então, fazer valer a pena cada verso
Daquele poema sobre acreditar
Não é sobre chegar no topo do mundo
E saber que venceu
É sobre escalar e sentir
Que o caminho te fortaleceu
É sobre ser abrigo
E também ter morada em outros corações
E assim ter amigos contigo
Em todas as situações
A gente não pode ter tudo
Qual seria a graça do mundo se fosse assim?
Por isso, eu prefiro sorrisos
E os presentes que a vida trouxe
Pra perto de mim
Não é sobre tudo que o seu dinheiro
É capaz de comprar
E sim sobre cada momento
Sorrindo a se compartilhar
Também não é sobre correr
Contra o tempo pra ter sempre mais
Porque quando menos se espera
A vida já ficou pra trás
Segura teu filho no colo
Sorria e abraça teus pais
Enquanto estão aqui
Que a vida é trem-bala, parceiro
E a gente é só passageiro prestes a partir
Laiá, laiá, laiá, laiá, laiá
Laiá, laiá, laiá, laiá, laiá
Segura teu filho no colo
Sorria e abraça teus pais
Enquanto estão aqui
Que a vida é trem-bala, parceiro
E a gente é só passageiro prestes a partir