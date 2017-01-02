Em vídeo, Gisele Bündchen toca violão e canta o hit “Trem Bala”

A über model Gisele Bündchen não cansa de nos encantar. Na tarde desta segunda-feira (02), ela publicou um vídeo, em seu perfil do Instagram, em que aparece tocando violão e cantando diante de um pôr do sol maravilhoso. A música escolhida foi Trem Bala, da paranaense Ana Vilela, de 18 anos.

Leia também: Vivian, filha de Gisele Bündchen, prova que beleza é de família

A canção estourou na internet no final de 2016, quando foi compartilhada amplamente por grupos de WhatsApp. São mais de 3,5 milhões de visualizações no vídeo publicado em 22 de outubro no canal de Ana, além das mais de 6,5 milhões de visualizações no canal da Rede Globo, em vídeo que a paranaense canta com Luan Santana no Caldeirão do Hulk.

“Obrigada @AnaVilelaoficial por ter criado uma música tão verdadeira. A letra é tão inspiradora que até me arrisquei a cantar”, escreveu a modelo na legenda de sua publicação no Instagram, junto com a letra de Trem Bala, escrita em inglês, para que a mensagem escrita por Ana Vilela fosse transmitida a todos os seus seguidores.

Leia a letra completa:

Trem Bala – Ana vilela

Não é sobre ter

Todas as pessoas do mundo pra si

É sobre saber que em algum lugar

Alguém zela por ti

É sobre cantar e poder escutar

Mais do que a própria voz

É sobre dançar na chuva de vida

Que cai sobre nós

É saber se sentir infinito

Num universo tão vasto e bonito

É saber sonhar

E, então, fazer valer a pena cada verso

Daquele poema sobre acreditar

Não é sobre chegar no topo do mundo

E saber que venceu

É sobre escalar e sentir

Que o caminho te fortaleceu

É sobre ser abrigo

E também ter morada em outros corações

E assim ter amigos contigo

Em todas as situações

A gente não pode ter tudo

Qual seria a graça do mundo se fosse assim?

Por isso, eu prefiro sorrisos

E os presentes que a vida trouxe

Pra perto de mim

Não é sobre tudo que o seu dinheiro

É capaz de comprar

E sim sobre cada momento

Sorrindo a se compartilhar

Também não é sobre correr

Contra o tempo pra ter sempre mais

Porque quando menos se espera

A vida já ficou pra trás

Segura teu filho no colo

Sorria e abraça teus pais

Enquanto estão aqui

Que a vida é trem-bala, parceiro

E a gente é só passageiro prestes a partir

Laiá, laiá, laiá, laiá, laiá

Laiá, laiá, laiá, laiá, laiá

Segura teu filho no colo

Sorria e abraça teus pais

Enquanto estão aqui

Que a vida é trem-bala, parceiro

E a gente é só passageiro prestes a partir